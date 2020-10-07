Walk Through Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Unveils Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for the Home That Lets You Step into Your Favorite Games

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After transforming how virtual reality enthusiasts can explore new worlds for the commercial market, Virtuix ( https://www.virtuix.com/ ) is seeking to take home entertainment to the next level with the launch of Omni One, a consumer version of the Omni, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through their favorite videogames and other virtual environments.

Compared to Omni Pro, Omni One is lighter, more compact (4-ft. diameter), easy to fold up and store, and allows players unmatched freedom of movement, including crouching, kneeling, and jumping. Virtuix is launching a Regulation A ("Reg A") funding campaign to spread awareness of Omni One among consumers, gamers, and the investment community. You can sign up to reserve your spot in the investment round and qualify for a discount of up to 40% (worth $800), (https://invest.virtuix.com/).

Inspired by the popularity of Omni Pro, a commercial version of the Omni available at more than 500 entertainment venues in 45 countries, Austin-based Virtuix has created Omni One, a home version that's designed to fit tastefully inside a living room or other place in your home. Compared to Omni Pro, Omni One is lighter, more compact (4-ft. diameter), easy to fold up and store, and allows players unmatched freedom of movement, including crouching, kneeling, and jumping.

Omni One is a complete entertainment system that comes with a standalone VR headset (no PC or cables required) and works straight out of the box, providing a seamless user experience. Omni One will feature its own game store with 30 titles at launch, including Call of Duty and Fortnite style games developed by Virtuix alongside top titles licensed from third parties.

With Omni One, your home becomes a portal into new worlds and gaming adventures like never before. Imagine roaming the intriguing landscapes of your favorite games…striding alongside giants through snow-covered canyons, tracking across battlefields ablaze with dragon fire, or charging into abandoned cities to eradicate mutant hordes as if you were actually there.

"Omni One is like nothing else out there – it's a breakthrough in omni-directional treadmill technology," said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. "Compared to Omni Pro, Omni One no longer has a support ring. So it gives users unrestricted freedom of movement, including crouching, squatting, backing up, and even jumping. You essentially become one with the machine."

Omni One's key features and benefits include:

An Omni-directional treadmill that lets you walk or run in videogames or other virtual worlds, in any direction and at any speed, while occupying only a small amount of floorspace.

It's a complete entertainment system that comes with everything you need, including a cable-free, standalone VR headset (no PC needed).

Omni One also keeps you in shape by burning calories while gaming (think Peloton bike for gamers).

Initially slated for 2022, Virtuix now aims to release Omni One in the second half of 2021. Before selling Omni One to the mass market, Virtuix is launching a Regulation A ("Reg A") funding campaign to spread awareness of Omni One among consumers, gamers, and the investment community.

You can sign up to reserve your spot in the investment round and qualify for an investor discount of up to 40% (worth $800), (https://invest.virtuix.com/). You can also check out Virtuix's latest demo video (https://youtu.be/aOYHg8qdxTE) to see Omni One in action.

ABOUT VIRTUIX

Virtuix Inc., founded in April 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the developer of the Omni – the first omni-directional treadmill that enables 360-degree movement in virtual environments. Virtuix is launching Omni One, a consumer version for the home market, in 2021. For more information, visit https://invest.virtuix.com/.

