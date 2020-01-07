Walk Through Virtual Reality Worlds: Cybershoes GmbH Returns to the Consumer Electronics Show on January 7-10, 2020 to Showcase Updated Product Design for Cybershoes®, a VR Accessory That Literally Lets You Step Through Your Favorite VR Games

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After transforming how virtual reality enthusiasts can explore new worlds like never before, Cybershoes GmbH, (https://www.cybershoes.io/), is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7-10, 2020 to showcase the finished product of its unique Cybershoes®, an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through VR. (Booth #21645, LVCC, South Hall 1).

After transforming how virtual reality enthusiasts can explore new worlds like never before, Cybershoes GmbH, (https://www.cybershoes.io/), is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7-10, 2020 to showcase the finished product of its unique Cybershoes®, an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through VR. (Booth #21645, LVCC, South Hall 1 ). Going from prototype to product is a major step for Cybershoes, but it represents a giant leap for the virtual reality world that was captivated by the initial Cybershoes design the company exhibited at last year's CES show. Following its recent CES Innovation Award recognition, the company is exhibiting its finished Cybershoes® product at CES with a new feature enabling users to track their physical activity and determine the distance of their virtual travels at Cybershoes' CES booth.

"Physical activity tracking is one of the new Cybershoes features we are excited to bring to the show's tech-savvy audience. We will provide CES visitors to our booth with specific information on the distance they've run, and also we'll be calculating the total distance traveled at CES by all Cybershoes' participants," said Michael Bieglmayer, inventor and CEO of Cybershoes GmbH. "We are also happy to find out that Cybershoes drastically reduces motion sickness. Out of the 1000 units that we've sent out, just a small number had issues. However, the vast majority of our users talk about four-hour long play sessions without experiencing any sickness at all."

The Cybershoes are strapped directly onto your feet, and as you are seated in a swivel bar stool, you're ready to begin your VR adventure. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, the Quest via Oculus Link, Virtual Desktop and Oculus store games, Windows Mixed Reality, and Pimax. With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can walk alongside giants through snow-covered canyons, ramble through battlefields set alight with dragon fire, or charge into abandoned cities to eradicate the mutant hordes as if you were actually there.

Activity Tracking – Users can now track their physical activity while using the Cybershoes and determine the distance of their virtual journeys.

– Users can now track their physical activity while using the Cybershoes and determine the distance of their virtual journeys. Advanced Immersion Through Natural Movement – The Cybershoes are able to immerse players in the experience by letting them control their in-game movement by actually walking in place, the player actually feels as if they are their in-game character.

Accurate Directional Tracking -- The player's vision is independent of the walking direction of the Cybershoes, meaning you can fully observe your surroundings while you walk, duck or bend to pick up objects thanks to highly accurate motion trackers in Cybershoes.

The Cybershoes are available for purchase on Amazon, and on its website, the company offers global delivery. View the company's recent video, (https://youtu.be/hhVj_QN-LPU ), to see the Cybershoes in action.

Cybershoes GmbH, ( https://www.cybershoes.io/ ), has introduced its first product, Cybershoes, that seeks to immerse VR enthusiasts like no other product.

