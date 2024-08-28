Walk to End Lupus Now® Brings Communities Together Nationwide in the Fight Against Lupus

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now® fall events are officially kicking off next month, mobilizing communities across the country to raise crucial awareness and funds for lupus research and support programs. Each walk event inspires, motivates and connects cities nationwide as participants unite to march forward in the mission to end lupus while also significantly improving the lives of those living with lupus.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions globally, causing pain and inflammation throughout the body with symptoms ranging from debilitating fatigue and joint pain to impacting organs, including kidney and heart disease. While lupus can affect anyone, 9 out of 10 people with lupus are women and it disproportionately affects certain racial and ethnic groups, including Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American and Asian/Pacific Islander populations.

The Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now program mobilizes communities to do their part and make a difference in the fight to end lupus. Each participant is encouraged to invite friends and family to form a team, engage their social networks to raise awareness of lupus and fundraise to support lupus research, education programs and support services.

Participants of all ages and backgrounds unite at each walk event as they show their strength as "lupus warriors," or in support of someone living with the disease. These events are reminders that no one is alone on their journey with lupus and everyone has the power to lend a supportive hand and make a difference.

"Walk to End Lupus Now season is the season of hope for Lupus Warriors," said Louise Vetter, President and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "I am incredibly excited to stand side-by-side with the community to support the strength and determination of the lupus community that I've heard so much about since joining the Foundation earlier this summer."

"This event is a powerful platform to raise awareness about lupus, dispel misconceptions, and raise essential funds to advance our mission and bring an end to this disease. Together, we are taking meaningful steps towards a brighter future for all those affected by lupus."

Walk to End Lupus Now participants can look forward to events featuring inspiring guest speakers, live entertainment, educational booths, and opportunities to connect with local companies dedicated to lupus advocacy and support.

Ms. Vetter added, "As we Walk to End Lupus Now, we are raising awareness of this often overlooked and complicated disease, dispelling misconceptions and raising essential funds to advance our programs of research, care, and support. At Lupus Foundation of America walks, we take meaningful steps towards a healthier future."

Individuals interested in participating in a Walk to End Lupus Now event can find detailed information and register at walktoendlupusnow.org . Joining the walk is not only an opportunity to support an important cause but also make a tangible difference in the lives of all families impacted by lupus.

About the Lupus Foundation of America:

The Lupus Foundation of America is the only national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus.

About Lupus:

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

Media Contact:

Shannon Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America, Inc.