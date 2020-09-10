Walk to End Lupus Now® Goes Virtual, Unites Lupus Community From Coast to Coast

Lupus has no known cause and no known cure, but affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans and five million people worldwide. Women are at a higher risk of developing lupus, and women of color are disproportionately impacted by the disease, tend to experience more serious complications, and have higher mortality rates. The lupus community is also at higher risk for infections from viruses like the coronavirus and at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In addition, many grappled with medication shortages due to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine being investigated for the potential use in treating or preventing COVID-19. (For more information and resources, visit lupus.org/coronavirus ).

This year, the 60+ Walk to End Lupus Now events and communities across the country will join together on 10.10.20 when thousands of walkers from coast to coast will be walking as one lupus community. The event will feature an online environment and walk program featuring Lupus Foundation of America staff, lupus experts, team captains and walkers, and many more special guests.

"The coronavirus was not going to stop us from coming together, and instead it's created a unique experience for lupus warriors, friends, and family members, from all 50 states, different cities and even different parts of the world, to raise lupus awareness safely in their communities while raising critical funds for lupus research, support and education programs," shared Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "It's not often that we all get to gather as one lupus community, and we can't wait to see it happen for the first time ever during our virtual 2020 Walk to End Lupus Now."

The walk is a time for the entire lupus community to raise money for critical lupus research and support programs, increase awareness of the disease, and rally public support for those that suffer from its brutal impact. This year, the walk will celebrate a theme of United – Together – Powerful, showcasing the strength of the lupus community to come together, even in these times.

"I have been participating in the Walk to End Lupus Now for the last four years, and what's special about the walk is that every participant has an opportunity to make an incredible impact in our fight to end lupus," said Jenni Sorokin, lupus warrior. "The lupus community is like family to me, and even though the walk is different this year we will still be together virtually as a lupus community! Showing our support for each other, and doing our part to help raise awareness and fundraise for better treatments and a cure is more important now than ever."

Registration for the virtual Walk to End Lupus Now event is still open. To register for the event, learn more or make a donation, visit lupus.org/walk-to-end-lupus-now.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor GSK for their support.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

