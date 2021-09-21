Walk to End Lupus Now® Virtual Event Brings Together Lupus Community on October 16

Lupus has no known cause and no known cure but affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans and five million people worldwide. Women are at a higher risk of developing lupus, and women of color are disproportionately impacted by the disease, tend to experience more serious complications, and have higher mortality rates. While there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the lives of those living with lupus and ultimately find a cure, the last decade has seen great advances in the field of lupus research – including two new treatments for lupus in the last year, renewing hope for improved health outcomes.

Walkers and communities from across the country will join together on October 16 as one lupus community. Participants will come together via an online environment and walk program featuring Lupus Foundation of America staff, experts, team captains and more special guests. They'll have the opportunity to connect with others, share why they are walking and chat directly with Foundation staff, its Health Education Specialists, and event sponsors. Participants are also encouraged to walk individually or safely as a team in their communities as we walk together to raise lupus awareness across the country.

"Even during the difficult times we have faced over the last year and a half, the power and resilience of the lupus community has remained strong, and that is seen clearly as we gather again virtually for our Walk to End Lupus Now event," shared Stevan W. Gibson, president and chief executive officer, Lupus Foundation of America. "I am so proud and grateful for every single walker, donor, volunteer, and staff member who make this event such a huge success. It's because of them that we can continue the important work we do every day on behalf of people with lupus."

This year's walk will celebrate the theme of United – Together – Powerful, again showcasing the lupus community's strength and commitment to come together no matter what and rally public support for all that suffer from the brutal impact of lupus.

"Every year, the Walk to End Lupus Now is an amazing opportunity to come together as a lupus community, connect with others and remind ourselves that we are not alone in our journey with lupus," shared Monica Roache, lupus warrior and DC Walk to End Lupus Now committee member. "The walk is also an important reminder that each of us can do our part to raise funds for lupus research and support programs, while also raising lupus awareness through our efforts. As a lupus warrior for more than 30 years, I know just how important it is to do our part in the fight to end lupus!"

Registration for the virtual Walk to End Lupus Now event is still open. To register for the event, learn more or make a donation, visit walktoendlupusnow.org.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor GSK for their support.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and difficult to describe, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

Media Contact

Maggie Maloney

[email protected]

(202) 212-6766

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America

Related Links

www.lupus.org

