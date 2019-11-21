Walker & Company Brands Appoints Tia Cummings as New Vice President of Marketing

"We are excited to welcome Tia to our leadership team to help grow the Walker & Company portfolio of brands," Joanne Hsieh, COO of Walker & Company, said. "She brings a great cross section of CPG, beauty and hospitality marketing experience, which will enable us to further deepen our connection with and solve the unique personal care needs of our target consumer."

An Effie Award-winning marketer, Cummings is recognized for her strategic approach to global marketing and brand performance. With 15+ years of experience, she has cultivated her expertise across major companies such as L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, and Kellogg's. Recently, Tia was recognized as of Brand Innovator's 40 Under 40 2019 honorees (South Division.) Tia states "I am thrilled to be joining the Walker & Company team at such an exciting time in the company's growth. I look forward to leveraging my many years of marketing experience to help Bevel and Form Beauty become leading health and beauty brands for people of color."

In this role, Tia will lead and manage all marketing-related strategy and execution for the company's brands, Bevel and Form Beauty along with product and digital marketing, social media strategy, public relations, and marketing analytics.

Cummings received her B.S. in chemical engineering at Hampton University. She also has an MBA from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.

