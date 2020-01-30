Walker & Dunlop Acquires Market-Leading Capital Markets Firm in New York City

Willy Walker , Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop, commented, "The acquisition of AKS Capital Partners is a game-changing addition that will propel the growth in our debt brokerage originations in 2020 and beyond. The team solidifies our presence in the most active commercial real estate market in the United States, advances the array of financing and equity solutions we offer to our institutional clients, and in particular strengthens our debt brokerage capabilities beyond the multifamily asset class. We are very excited to welcome Aaron, Keith, Jonathan, Adam, and the entire AKS team to Walker & Dunlop."

The AKS team, led by Partners Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, and Adam Schwartz will join Walker & Dunlop as Senior Managing Directors and Co-Heads of the New York Capital Markets Practice and focus on sourcing and structuring financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationally as well as expanding Walker & Dunlop's client base and capital markets capabilities.

Established in summer 2019, AKS Capital Partners has quickly grown into a 15-person organization staffed by a gifted bench of industry-leading commercial real estate finance professionals. Prior to forming AKS, founding team members, Appel, Kurland, Schwartz, and Schwartz who together represent nearly five decades of combined industry experience, were annually named the highest producing debt and equity advisors at their former firm, JLL.

"We couldn't be happier about joining Walker & Dunlop," said AKS Capital Partners co-founding partner, Aaron Appel, speaking on behalf of the partnership. "In six short months, fueled by acumen and energy, we have catapulted our firm into one of the leading operations of its kind in the country and have participated in closing some of the largest deals of 2019. Together with the capabilities and strength of Walker & Dunlop, our growth expectations are boundless." Highlights from AKS's activity in 2019 include arranging a $749 million debt refinancing for 335 Madison Avenue, an $807 million debt refinancing for New York's iconic Crown Building and a $664 million construction financing for 9 Dekalb Avenue, a 73-story trophy residential tower that upon completion will be the tallest tower in Brooklyn.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 39 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

