Walker & Dunlop Acquires Technology Platform to Fuel Growth in Small Balance Lending

BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it acquired TapCap, a technology firm with proprietary web-based software that provides real-time, online quotes for commercial real estate debt to streamline the loan application and origination process. TapCap's technology removes friction from the borrower experience and will help accelerate growth across Walker & Dunlop's lending businesses. Zac Rosenberg, founder and CEO of TapCap, will join Walker & Dunlop as a leader in their technology group.

Aaron Perlis, Chief Technology Officer, commented, "The acquisition of Enodo in 2019 and our joint venture with Geophy have driven Walker & Dunlop's AI and machine learning capabilities to new levels, resulting in dramatic growth in new customers and the launch of our multifamily appraisal joint venture, Apprise. TapCap is all about efficiency, and how to remove friction from the borrower experience while reducing underwriting and closing costs on loans. We are thrilled to have Zac bring his technology platform to W&D."



Alison Williams, Small Balance Lending Chief Production Officer, said, "We've been investing heavily this year in loan origination talent to scale our small loan originations to $5 billion by 2025. But penetrating the small balance lending market requires cutting-edge technology to reduce costs while providing an exceptional customer experience. Adding TapCap's technology will make our lending processes more transparent, efficient, and scalable — and accelerate our growth towards $5 billion."

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

