Walker & Dunlop Adds Experienced Leader to its Multifamily Small Loans Origination Team

Don King, Executive Vice President and Chief Production Officer for Walker & Dunlop's multifamily finance team, commented, "The addition of Jared will be transformational to our small loans team. He has a proven track record of success originating loans under the Freddie Mac Optigo ® Small Balance Loan Program and the Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loan Program, a deep understanding of this niche business, and has thus been a top originator in the space for several years." He continued, "We are pleased to welcome Jared to the team, and to continue growing our presence in the multifamily small loans space."

Mr. Sobel commented, "I am looking forward to helping drive further growth in Walker & Dunlop's multifamily business. The company's brand, business results, and multifamily thought leadership bring an incredibly powerful value proposition for my current and future clients."

A leader in the small multifamily loans space, Mr. Sobel was named a Rainmaker by GlobeSt in 2018 and was recognized on Commercial Observer's 25 Under 35 list in 2017. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Sobel was an Executive Vice President with the Debt & Structured Finance Group of CBRE's Capital Markets division. He played a key role in growing the firm's Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loan platform. Throughout his career, Mr. Sobel has underwritten, analyzed, and facilitated commercial real estate transactions in excess of $1 billion, and he has been engaged on large portfolios and transactions nationwide.

The U.S. multifamily small loans market is growing rapidly, and the small loan product serves as an excellent option for Walker & Dunlop's existing client base, as well as regional banks and mortgage brokers seeking Agency financing for their customers.

Walker & Dunlop, a leader in the multifamily space, was ranked the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® Multifamily Lender, and the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender in 2019 and has processed over $1.5 billion in small multifamily loans since 2016. For more information on Walker & Dunlop's small balance lending programs and financing options, please visit our Multifamily Small Loans website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

