Walker & Dunlop Adds New York Multifamily Finance Leader

"John has over a decade of experience managing dynamic real estate portfolios and developing new client opportunities," said Walker & Dunlop Executive Vice President, Don King. "He has played a number of critical roles in the affordable rental housing space and will add tremendous value to our already great lineup of multifamily bankers and brokers. We are thrilled to have John join our team."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Gilmore was a Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager in the Community Development and Investment group within KeyBank Real Estate Capital. While at KeyBank, he was a member of the management team tasked with expanding the bank's affordable housing activity to all 50 states. In this position he originated almost $1 billion of new mortgage debt. Mr. Gilmore is also highly experienced in complex deal structures including structured credit facilities, tax-exempt bonds, and federal and state tax credits.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the affordable and conventional multifamily lending space. In 2017, the firm was ranked as the #2 affordable multifamily lender in the country, the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender in 2017, and the #3 Freddie Mac Multifamily Approved Seller/Servicer. To learn more about our financing capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

