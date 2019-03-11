Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BETHESDA, Md., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Bethesda, Maryland at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 16, 2019. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting has been set as the close of business on March 14, 2019.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

