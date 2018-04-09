Walker & Dunlop Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results on May 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (877) 876-9174 from within the United States or (785) 424-1672 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ118. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

An audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 600 professionals in 28 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

