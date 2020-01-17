Walker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results before the market opens on February 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly and full-year results on February 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (877) 876-9173 from within the United States or (785) 424-1667 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ419. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

An audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

