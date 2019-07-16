Walker & Dunlop Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on August 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results on August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (866) 342-8591 from within the United States or (203) 518-9713 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ219. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

An audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

