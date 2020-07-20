Walker & Dunlop Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results before the market opens on August 5, 2020.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on August 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fkdsIuSGT3Wk6qpKiziNsg

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 920 4271 6559, Password 857934. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The Company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

