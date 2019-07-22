Walker & Dunlop Appoints Chief Production Officer to Lead FHA Finance Team

With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and a specialty in healthcare, construction, and affordable housing, Ms. Wiggins is well qualified in working with a broad spectrum of HUD programs.

Ms. Wiggins initially joined Walker & Dunlop as a Senior Underwriter in 1995. Prior to her return to Walker & Dunlop, Wiggins served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust where she managed multifamily originations and operations with a focus on FHA and government sponsored enterprise executions. In this position, she was responsible for closing 256 transactions nationwide, for a total capital deployment of nearly $5 billion. Previously, Wiggins served as Director and Senior Investment Officer at Prudential Mortgage Capital Company, managing the deal structure and underwriting processes for Fannie Mae Multifamily Affordable Housing transactions.

"Stephanie has a proven track record and impressive qualifications. Her extensive experience with HUD financing will help us continue to expand our FHA platform. I am thrilled to have Stephanie join the management team of our FHA group and welcome her back to the Walker & Dunlop family," commented Sheri Thompson, Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head.

Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for HUD's 2018 fiscal year, completing Walker & Dunlop's long-term strategic objective to be a top-three lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. To learn more about our HUD lending capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

