Walker & Dunlop Appoints Chief Production Officer to Lead FHA Finance Team
Jul 22, 2019, 16:47 ET
BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it hired Stephanie Wiggins as Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer of the FHA Finance team. Based out of Bethesda, Maryland, Ms. Wiggins will be responsible for the oversight of the production team for Walker & Dunlop's multifamily lending through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and a specialty in healthcare, construction, and affordable housing, Ms. Wiggins is well qualified in working with a broad spectrum of HUD programs.
Ms. Wiggins initially joined Walker & Dunlop as a Senior Underwriter in 1995. Prior to her return to Walker & Dunlop, Wiggins served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust where she managed multifamily originations and operations with a focus on FHA and government sponsored enterprise executions. In this position, she was responsible for closing 256 transactions nationwide, for a total capital deployment of nearly $5 billion. Previously, Wiggins served as Director and Senior Investment Officer at Prudential Mortgage Capital Company, managing the deal structure and underwriting processes for Fannie Mae Multifamily Affordable Housing transactions.
"Stephanie has a proven track record and impressive qualifications. Her extensive experience with HUD financing will help us continue to expand our FHA platform. I am thrilled to have Stephanie join the management team of our FHA group and welcome her back to the Walker & Dunlop family," commented Sheri Thompson, Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head.
Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for HUD's 2018 fiscal year, completing Walker & Dunlop's long-term strategic objective to be a top-three lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. To learn more about our HUD lending capabilities, visit our website.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.
