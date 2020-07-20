Walker & Dunlop Appoints Sheri Thompson as Executive Vice President

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has promoted Sheri Thompson to Executive Vice President. Based out of the company's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Ms. Thompson oversees all aspects of Walker & Dunlop's multifamily lending through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Sheri Thompson, EVP at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop President Howard Smith stated, "Since returning to Walker & Dunlop early last year, Sheri has made an enormous impact in both the FHA Finance group and more broadly across the organization, with active involvement on the company's Strategy and Administrative Committees. Sheri's work has helped us rethink our general approach to Diversity and Inclusion and specific approach to our Women's Initiative." Mr. Smith continued, "Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for the past two consecutive years. Under Sheri's leadership, we are confident that we will continue growing our HUD platform."

Paula Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "Sheri has re-invigorated our 'Women in Production' group and helped advance our efforts to be a great place to work for all. She returned to Walker & Dunlop intent on making a difference, and it is remarkable to reflect on all that she has accomplished in the past 18 months."

Ms. Thompson initially joined Green Park Financial, which was merged with Walker & Dunlop in 2010, as an underwriter in 1994. She then joined Red Capital Group as Chief Underwriter and Head of At-Risk Credit. Prior to her return to Walker & Dunlop in January 2019, Ms. Thompson served as the Chief Operating Officer of PGIM Real Estate Finance's Agency Lending Group.

