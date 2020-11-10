Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Montana

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that its investment sales group, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS), completed the sale of two skilled nursing facilities in Southwest Montana. Located in Helena and Clancy, Montana, the two-property portfolio comprises Apple Rehab Cooney and Elkhorn Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

The WDIS team was led by Managing Director, Tony Cassie, and Director, Sam Thompson. Based in Portland, Oregon, the team quickly and effectively facilitated the transaction and served as advisors to both the seller and buyer of the properties despite added challenges that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seller was a long-term client of the WDIS team, and both the buyer and the buyer's operator have an established footprint in the area.

Tony Cassie commented, "Despite all of the challenges present in the current environment, the transaction was negotiated and closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Achieving a per-bed price at over $100,000 in this climate is a testament to the resiliency and operational success of these facilities and the essential need of providing care to our country's most vulnerable population."

Apple Rehab Cooney is a 90-bed facility located on the campus of the St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center in Helena, Montana, and Elkhorn Healthcare & Rehabilitation is a 70-bed facility located in neighboring Clancy, Montana.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, with $5.4 billion in property sales volume completed in 2019.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

