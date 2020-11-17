Walker & Dunlop Commends FHFA's Focus on Affordable Housing in 2021 Multifamily Scorecard

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc., one of the largest providers of capital to the multifamily industry and the largest Fannie Mae DUS lender in 2019, today commented on the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) recent announcement of the 2021 multifamily lending caps for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The FHFA announcement allows the GSEs to lend up to $70 billion each in 2021, for a total opportunity of $140 billion, with at least 50% of lending to be designated as affordable.



"At a time when millions of Americans are protecting themselves from the pandemic in the shelter of their homes, it is encouraging to see the FHFA establish 2021 multifamily lending caps of $140 billion for the GSEs," stated Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. "As landlords across the country work diligently to keep renters with financial hardship in their homes, we are pleased to see FHFA establish lending levels for the GSEs that will continue to ensure adequate liquidity throughout the coming year."

Mr. Walker continued, "Of note in the 2021 lending cap announcement from the FHFA was raising the percentage of affordable lending that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must do from 37.5% to 50%. Walker & Dunlop is keenly focused on the affordable housing space, having lent over $17 billion over the past three years with the GSEs on affordable properties, and we see this increased focus by FHFA as positive for the market and our business."

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

