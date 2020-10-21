Walker & Dunlop Commits to Innovative New Black Equity Certification Program

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is committed to being a diversity and inclusion leader, both within our company and the broader commercial real estate industry. Our goal is to create a company that reflects the diverse composition of the communities in which we work and live, and to make inclusion an integral part of how we do business and how we innovate. To this end, we are building a comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion blueprint with the goal of doubling minority and female representation in leadership positions within Walker & Dunlop by 2025.

Today, as a component of this blueprint, we are proud to announce our support and participation in the launch of Management Leadership for Tomorrow's Black Equity at Work Certification, a results-driven certification program dedicated to addressing the persistent inequities that deny equal opportunity to Black people across corporate America.

The certification program represents one of two internal culture and equity audits that Walker & Dunlop will conduct over the coming months. The goal of both audits is to identify, confront, and dismantle the barriers and inequities faced by diverse employees within our organization and the commercial real estate industry. As part of the Black Equity at Work Certification, our focus will be on making measurable, sustained progress in five core pillars:

Black representation at every level Compensation equity Inclusive, anti-racist work environment Racially just business practices Racial justice contributions and investments

"The MLT Black Equity at Work Certification program is an exciting strategic partnership for Walker & Dunlop that will further our commitment to driving long-term D&I change in the commercial real estate industry," said Walker & Dunlop's Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker. "The program will challenge us to see where we must evolve our thinking and action, ensure our business practices are racially just, and allow us to provide the best experience for our Black employees."

Walker & Dunlop has been a partner of MLT for the past six years, and John Rice, CEO of MLT, has been a member of Walker & Dunlop's Board of Directors since July 2010. He commented, "We are in an extraordinary moment, where business and social sector leaders have unprecedented levels of conviction to take bold steps to expand economic and career mobility outcomes for Black people. Only by defining a standard and showing companies how to deliver measurable results on Black equity can we start to raise the bar for racial equity in the workplace." He added that "Walker & Dunlop has been championing diversity and inclusion within the commercial real estate field for many years now. With their participation and leadership, we are confident that the Black Equity at Work Certification will create lasting and meaningful change."

Walker & Dunlop is eager to implement the MLT Black Equity at Work Certification as we continue to dedicate our D&I strategy to creating a more diverse and equitable workplace and industry. Our organization is committed to learning and sharing our progress with the broader industry. This program will inevitably foster a transparent environment that welcomes people of all races, creeds, ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations.

"Our robust Diversity & Inclusion program is designed to empower everyone to leverage their unique experiences and backgrounds, which will ultimately drive new and innovative solutions for our clients," said Walker & Dunlop Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Jason Golub. "At W&D, we are about creating a culture where everyone is valued, everyone is heard, and everyone has an opportunity to advance. This is the Walker Way."

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About Management Leadership for Tomorrow

Management Leadership for Tomorrow ("MLT") is changing the face of leadership by providing high-achieving Black, Latinx and Native American talent with a professional playbook for success, intensive one-on-one coaching, and door-opening relationships that accelerate their careers. MLT partners with institutions to implement the know-how, capacity, and accountability required to execute winning diversity and inclusion strategies. MLT has created a thriving network of 8,000 diverse Rising Leaders and is fundamentally transforming the talent pipelines at more than 150 partner companies, nonprofits and universities. For more information, visit mlt.org.

