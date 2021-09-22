Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale and Financing for Best-in-Class Multifamily Property in LA’s Thriving Warner Center

Walker & Dunlop's Blake Rogers , Hunter Combs , Alexandra Caniglia , and Javier Rivera represented the sellers, The Hanover Company and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Craig West and Justin Nelson , who specialize in multifamily finance at Walker & Dunlop, worked alongside the team to arrange acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bell Partners.

Hanover Warner Center features bespoke, best-in-class unit interior finishes and a robust amenity package, including a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, two rooftop sundecks, theater, grilling stations, and a fire pit. The community offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceiling heights. Premium finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $4.74 billion in property sales volume in the first half of 2021. The firm was also the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, read our recently-released Summer 2021 Multifamily Outlook Report.

