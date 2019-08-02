Walker & Dunlop Continues Westward Expansion of Property Sales Platform

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired two Portland, Oregon-based brokers to its property sales platform, effectively increasing the firm's capabilities and geographic reach within the Western United States. Managing Director Tony Cassie and Vice President Sam Thompson represent the company's first property sales team based in the Pacific Northwest. The team is responsible for senior housing property sales throughout the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Mountain States and California. Cassie and Thompson will work closely with Walker & Dunlop's senior housing finance platform, which originated over $900 million of senior housing mortgage banking volume in 2018.

"As we continue to expand our property sales platform across the country, we always prioritize talent who will not only add immediate value to our clients and the company, but who also understand our company values," stated Executive Vice President Greg Engler. "Tony and Sam's unyielding commitment to client service, expertise in this specialized product type, and deep knowledge of the market will make them a perfect fit with Walker & Dunlop."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Cassie and Thompson were part of the Senior Housing Group at Marcus & Millichap. The team has over 20 years of combined commercial real estate experience and has been involved in the origination of $1.5 billion in transaction volume throughout their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has added 15 property sales brokers to the team, and in the first quarter of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 106% year over year. The company will continue to grow its property sales platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

