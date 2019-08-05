Walker & Dunlop Enters Houston Market with Experienced Team

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its platform with the addition of five debt and equity finance professionals in Houston, Texas: Managing Directors Mike Melody, Tom Melody, Tom Fish, and Paul House, and Senior Vice President Jonathan Paine. The group will be responsible for securing financing for owners and developers of all commercial real estate asset classes in the Southwestern United States. The addition of this team marks Walker & Dunlop's first office in Houston, Texas.

Chief Production Officer Cliff Carnes commented, "This talented team will be extremely valuable in our continued efforts to expand the size, reach, and expertise of our financing platform. Each member of the team has deep relationships with commercial real estate lenders and owners across the country, and we are thrilled that they will bring such an impressive track record to Walker & Dunlop. Their long history of raising debt and equity capital for multifamily, office, industrial, retail, and hospitality properties across the country will add to the depth and strength of the overall platform."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Melody, Melody and Fish headed Jones Lang LaSalle's national Capital Markets-Finance platform, while Mr. House oversaw the Houston Capital Markets platform. The team has a long-standing partnership of over 30 years, including their tenures at JLL and CBRE. In total, the Houston office will comprise a ten-person team, including five staff members who are critical in supporting the group's efforts, with plans for continued expansion.

"We have a 30-year history with the leadership team at Walker & Dunlop and are very honored to be continuing that relationship as part of the W&D family. The small, 'family business' mentality that the company embodies, paired with its big company capabilities is truly unmatched. Our collective experience as a team is a point of pride for us and we are excited to become key components of the growth and success of this company," commented Mr. Fish.

Walker & Dunlop's debt brokerage team has deep relationships with capital providers across the country including banks, life insurance companies, and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) conduits. In 2018, the team closed just under 600 transactions. The company's hiring and integration of bankers and brokers throughout the United States has contributed to the success of the platform. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

