Walker & Dunlop Establishes Presence in Ohio with New Capital Markets Team

The addition of Managing Directors Jeffrey Morris and Chad Kiner, as well as Senior Director Scott Moore and Director A.J. Mangan, represents Walker & Dunlop's first office in the robust Columbus market. The team has historically originated between $700 million and $1 billion of annual financing transaction volume through a broad range of capital providers.

Jim Cope, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop, commented, "Jeff, Chad, and the entire MSF team have an excellent reputation in the industry for sourcing, structuring, and closing real estate development, acquisition, and permanent financing transactions. The team's proven track record and extensive lender relationships will accelerate our growth in the Columbus and greater Ohio area, where there is significant opportunity for us to increase our market share and client base."

"Walker & Dunlop has built an impressive presence throughout the Midwest," commented Mr. Morris. "The company has grown substantially over the last decade and we're excited to bring our capital markets expertise to the team and further contribute to the company's strategic growth."

Founded in 1984, MSF Real Estate Capital has tripled the size of its full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm over the past decade. Collectively, the team has closed more than $10 billion in transaction volume throughout their careers. The Columbus office will comprise a ten-person team, including six staff members who are critical in supporting the group's efforts, with plans for continued expansion.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. This dramatic growth has largely been due to the company's successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. Since the beginning of 2019, Walker & Dunlop has added 51 bankers and brokers to the platform.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

