Walker & Dunlop Expands Agency Financing Team with Two New Hires in the Mid-Atlantic

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has added two Agency lending professionals to its growing team of mortgage bankers. Frank Cassidy joins as Vice President in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he is responsible for multifamily and healthcare lending primarily through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Cliff Ayers joins as Vice President in the company's Bethesda, Maryland office, where he is focused on originating Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans.

Executive Vice President Don King stated, "We are pleased to welcome Frank and Cliff to the team at Walker & Dunlop. Their skills and expertise will translate well into their new roles, and I believe they will both play an important part in our continued growth and ability to maintain the leadership positions that we've earned with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD."

Prior to Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Cassidy served as Vice President with Newmark Knight Frank's multifamily capital markets group. He specialized in originating loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration and has originated financing for multifamily and healthcare properties throughout the country. Upon joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Cassidy will help drive the growth of the team's multifamily and healthcare originations in the Mid-Atlantic.

In his previous role, Mr. Ayers served as Director at MAC Realty Advisors where he was responsible for placing debt and equity transactions for multifamily, condo and mixed-use properties in the Washington, D.C. area. In his current role, Ayers will be instrumental in growing Walker & Dunlop's core multifamily business.

Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for HUD's 2018 fiscal year, completing Walker & Dunlop's long-term strategic objective to be a top-three lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. The company has also been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. To learn more, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

