Walker & Dunlop Expands Capital Markets Presence in New Orleans

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to Walker & Dunlop. We continue to grow our geographic footprint and the expertise of our debt brokerage group," commented Chief Production Officer, Bill Wein . "Paul's proven track record and his extensive lender relationships will accelerate our growth in the New Orleans area, where there is still significant opportunity for us to increase our market share and client base."

"Walker & Dunlop's strong reputation in the commercial real estate finance space has been very apparent in my interactions with the company throughout my career," commented Mr. Garner. "The company has grown substantially over the last decade and I am excited to contribute to the company's future growth. I have a great deal of confidence in the team's ability to execute transactions anywhere within the capital stack for all asset classes."

Mr. Garner has more than ten years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and has executed in excess of $1 billion in transactions during his career. Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Garner was Vice President of Originations at 3650 REIT, a balance sheet lender based in Miami, Florida. There, he focused on originating permanent and bridge debt. Prior to this, Mr. Garner held various roles in origination and securitization at CMBS lending platforms, including CCRE and SL Capital in New York City and Miami, respectively.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. This dramatic growth has largely been due to the company's successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. To learn more about our broad range of financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

