Walker & Dunlop Expands Investment Sales Platform to California

"We are thrilled to have Javier join our investment sales team as we open up our first investment sales office on the west coast. Javier's track record and market expertise will be extremely accretive to the financial services needs of our west coast client base," said Greg Engler, Executive Vice President of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. "Walker & Dunlop is one of the country's most active debt providers and the addition of Javier and future investment sales professionals will provide additional financial options for our clients."

"I am pleased to join Walker & Dunlop's growing investment sales platform," said Mr. Rivera. "This is an exceptional team and I look forward to contributing to the company's already excellent reputation."

Mr. Rivera was previously an executive vice president in Jones Lang LaSalle's Capital Markets Group, responsible for building the company's multifamily investment sales and finance business in Southern California. Prior to that, he was director of acquisitions and development manager with The Ratkovich Company, where he gained experience in real estate development, acquisitions and dispositions, contract negotiations, residential entitlements, and feasibility/valuation analysis. Before entering the commercial real estate industry, Mr. Rivera served in the United States Navy where he was a naval flight officer, accruing over 1,000 flight hours and 300 carrier landings.

As the firm broadens its capabilities and reach, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales continues to provide the best market execution, product knowledge, and integrity in the industry. In 2017, Walker & Dunlop's multifamily-focused investment sales business grew volumes by 18 percent, to $3 billion. Overall, Walker & Dunlop generated $28 billion in total transaction volume in 2017, finishing the year with 7.3 percent market share in total multifamily lending within the United States.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

