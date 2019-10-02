Walker & Dunlop Expands Mid-Atlantic Property Sales Team with Two New Hires in Philadelphia

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its property sales team in the Mid-Atlantic with the addition of Senior Vice Presidents David Beyel and Christopher Egan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The team is focused on originating and executing on commercial real estate property sales primarily in the greater Philadelphia metro area.

Kris Mikkelsen, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Walker & Dunlop's property sales group, commented, "We are thrilled to have Dave and Chris on the Walker & Dunlop platform. This new team adds to our solid hiring momentum as we continue building out our property sales platform to partner with our debt financing capabilities. Dave and Chris' strong track record and client relationships will help broaden our reach into the middle market, and at the same time, allow us to better serve our national client base."

Mr. Beyel commented, "Walker & Dunlop already has a strong foothold in Agency financing and multifamily property sales throughout the Mid-Atlantic, and we are excited to be a part of the ongoing growth of the platform." Mr. Egan continued, "Walker & Dunlop's breadth of offerings and unique, 'small-company' culture is a perfect fit for us and will prove to be immediately accretive to our clients."

Prior to Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Beyel was a Senior Associate for Marcus & Millichap. There, he led a team specializing in middle market investment sales throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and was directly involved in over $200 million in real estate transactions.

In his previous role, Mr. Egan served as Senior Associate for Rittenhouse Realty Advisors where he was responsible for underwriting and advising clients in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily, mixed-use, student housing, and development sites in the Philadelphia Metro area.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. During 2019, the company has made strategic additions in Florida, the New York Metro area, and Southern California and entered the seniors housing space with teams in Chicago and the Pacific Northwest. In the first half of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 119% year over year. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual property sales volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. Learn more about the company's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

