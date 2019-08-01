Walker & Dunlop Expands Property Sales Platform to Chicago with Focused Senior Housing Team

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has added a team of five property sales brokers in Chicago, Illinois, expanding the company's multifamily property sales platform to the Midwest. Managing Directors Mark Myers and Josh Jandris and Vice Presidents Jordyn Berger, Alex Vice and Mike Surak are focused on originating and executing on the full continuum of senior housing property sales across the United States. The team will work closely with Walker & Dunlop's senior housing finance group which originated over $900 million of senior housing debt financing volume in 2018.

Executive Vice President Greg Engler stated, "We have been extremely focused on building out our multifamily property sales platform across the United States, and the addition of this talented team in Chicago both expands our geographic footprint and provides an entry point into the active senior housing sector. The team's expertise in this niche segment of the multifamily market along with its long-term care platform will complement our established senior housing finance capabilities and provide additional value to our clients."

"Joining Walker & Dunlop gives our team the opportunity to be a major contributor to the company's strategic growth over the next several years, particularly as it expands the scale of its property sales footprint," commented Mr. Myers. Mr. Jandris continued, "We are excited to be part of such an exceptional brand and platform that will contribute to our team's success."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Berger and Messrs. Myers, Jandris, Surak, and Vice were part of the Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Senior Housing Group at Marcus & Millichap. The team has closed over $5.3 billion of senior housing transactions during their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has added 12 brokers to the team, and in the first quarter of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 106% year over year. The company is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

