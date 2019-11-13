Walker & Dunlop Expands Property Sales Platform to Milwaukee with Focused Seniors Housing Professional

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Brett Gardner as Managing Director of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. Mr. Gardner will be a partner on the investment sales team led by Mark Myers and Joshua Jandris out of Walker & Dunlop's Chicago office; and, Brett will work closely with the investment sales team out of Portland, Oregon led by Tony Cassie. With these two teams, Brett will be focused on originating and executing seniors housing property sales opportunities across the United States, where the Chicago and Portland teams have collectively done over $6 billion in sales.1

Executive Vice President Greg Engler stated, "We are excited to continue building out our focused seniors housing property sales team with the addition of Brett. His market expertise brings additional depth to our team and will help us to continue gaining market share in the seniors housing space."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Gardner was Senior Vice President of Business Development at Direct Supply, which specializes in providing equipment, eCommerce, and service solutions to senior housing communities throughout the United States, including active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. These services include building management, design, construction, and renovation of facilities. Mr. Gardner has developed extensive relationships in all sectors of the senior housing industry over the past 15 years.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. During 2019, the company has added 20 brokers to the team, and in the first nine months of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 100 percent year over year. The company is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

1 Completed with prior broker

