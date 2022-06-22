Walker & Dunlop Features HASTA Capital CEO Mark Hafner in Latest Installment of its "What Drives You" Campaign

This latest installment of the campaign features Mark Hafner, founder and CEO of the $1 billion commercial real estate firm HASTA Capital. HASTA Capital focuses on investing, developing, and managing residential multifamily assets that are "purpose built," or designed to be inclusive communities of all renters.

Founded in 2017, HASTA now has developments and properties in four countries. Hafner attributes the company's rapid growth to an attention to detail, a willingness to try new things, and a commitment to continuously improving the customer experience. For example, Hafner and his family try to spend a week living at each property to see what's missing that residents might need and appreciate, like a bench at a dog park.

Hafner also cites the company's partnership with Walker & Dunlop, which financed HASTA's very first deal and nearly 100% of its deals since then and has been with HASTA every step of the way.

"I want people to love where they live, and Walker & Dunlop is always coming up with great ideas on how they can help, thinking proactively and outside of the box for ways we can do things better, both for the short-term and the long-term," commented Hafner. "They're an extension of the HASTA team and a true partner."

"Mark built a $1 billion, 15-property portfolio in just five years," said Willy Walker, Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop. "It's been a story of extreme growth differentiated by a standout customer experience, and it's a story of extreme vision and opportunity. We're looking forward to seeing what Mark and his team at HASTA do next."

The campaign features content across print, online, mobile, and earned channels. To stay up to date and learn what inspires some of the country's leading commercial real estate companies, visit the What Drives You campaign webpage: WalkerDunlop.com/WhatDrivesYou.

