Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in Chicago

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its debt brokerage team in the Midwest with the addition of Managing Directors Tim Noonan and Dave Hendrickson, and Senior Vice President Pat Modig. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the team will be responsible for sourcing and structuring financing for all commercial real estate asset classes throughout the United States.

Capital Markets Chief Production Officer, Bill Wein, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Tim, Dave, and Pat to Walker & Dunlop as we continue to expand the size, reach, and expertise of our Capital Markets group. The team's impressive track record and extensive network of clients and capital providers will immediately prove to be invaluable to our platform."

With over six decades of combined experience, Messrs. Noonan, Hendrickson, and Modig join Walker & Dunlop from JLL, where they were responsible for sourcing debt and equity financing for office, multifamily, student housing, retail, industrial, and healthcare properties nationwide. Collectively, the team has closed more than $26 billion in transaction volume throughout their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. This dramatic growth has largely been due to the company's successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. Since the beginning of 2019, Walker & Dunlop has added 38 bankers and brokers to the platform. To learn more about our broad range of financing options, visit our website.

