Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida

Capital Markets Chief Production Officer, Bill Wein, commented, "Shannon is an ideal addition to Walker & Dunlop as we continue to expand the size and expertise of our Capital Markets group. He has a long track record of working on marquis transactions in the South Florida market and has developed an extensive network of clients and capital providers. We are thrilled to welcome Shannon to the team."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Rex was Founder and Managing Principal of Rex Capital Group LLC, a real estate investment banking firm with a focus on raising capital for a wide range of commercial real estate projects. He previously worked for several commercial real estate firms in South Florida where he gained experience sourcing debt and equity for a wide range of asset classes.

Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets team has deep relationships with capital providers across the country including banks, life insurance companies, and CMBS conduits. In 2017, Walker & Dunlop originated loans for 236 different capital providers. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

