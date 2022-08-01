Walker & Dunlop Grows HUD Production Team with Addition of Senior Director, Brett Murphy

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its HUD Production team in Chicago with the addition of Brett Murphy. Mr. Murphy will be responsible for growing the FHA seniors housing business utilizing the power of Walker & Dunlop's platform across HUD, GSE, bridge, and investment sales.

"We are pleased to welcome Brett to the team at Walker & Dunlop," said Dana Wade, Chief Production Officer of the FHA Finance team. "His skills and expertise will translate well into his new role, and I believe he will play an important part in our continued growth and ability to maintain the leadership positions that we've earned with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD."

Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Murphy was a director at Lancaster Pollard, a Lument legacy firm, where he was responsible for originating and leading seniors housing and healthcare transactions, including tax-exempt bond offerings, proprietary lending, HUD/FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and USDA financing programs. Prior to joining Lument in 2013, Mr. Murphy worked at Banco Santander. He also held positions at Wells Fargo and State Street Bank & Trust.

Mr. Murphy earned his bachelor's in finance from Bentley University and his MBA from the University of Notre Dame with a dual focus in corporate finance and investments. He also holds registered licenses FINRA Series 79, 52, and 63.

Walker & Dunlop was recently ranked the #3 HUD lender based on both MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) and LEAN volume for the 2021. In 2021 alone, the firm originated nearly $737 million of seniors housing, skilled nursing, and healthcare transactions through various capital sources. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.