Walker & Dunlop Grows Multifamily Team with Experienced Leader in Bethesda, Maryland

Walker & Dunlop Executive Vice President and Multifamily Finance Group Head, Don King , stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kelly, who has extensive experience interfacing with institutional clients and structuring large volumes of complex loan originations. She has established long-standing relationships with multifamily borrowers throughout the industry and has unique experience that includes developing new lending products and training programs for origination teams. Her background fits perfectly with our focus on institutional borrowers, excellent client service, and talent development."

"Walker & Dunlop's leadership position in multifamily lending presented a compelling career opportunity, and I look forward to helping the firm increase its client coverage and grow its debt financing volume," commented Ms. Mitchell. "The company is also a leader within the industry on issues of diversity. I'm excited to contribute to Walker & Dunlop's existing initiatives over the next several years and to help guide their already-strong DE&I blueprint."

Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Mitchell was a Senior Director of Multifamily Structured Transactions with Fannie Mae, where she grew annual production over 35% from 2019 to 2020 and realized a record volume of $11.6 billion in 2020. In this role, she also oversaw new production, developed large-scale training programs for junior originators, implemented product innovations, and was responsible for defining goals and direction for the structured transactions product line. Prior to this, Ms. Mitchell held additional positions within Fannie Mae, largely focused on relationship management and multifamily loan product development. Ms. Mitchell began her career with Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage as an Origination Associate.

Walker & Dunlop is the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and financing over $24 billion of multifamily properties in 2020. Walker & Dunlop is also a top-ranked Agency lender and was named the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and #4 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender in 2020.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

