Walker & Dunlop Grows Property Sales Team in Atlanta, Georgia

Executive Vice President Greg Engler commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to Walker & Dunlop. His strong client relationships and track record of driving to ambitious growth targets make him a valuable addition to our team," Mr. Engler continued, "We are focused on executing our growth strategy of expanding into new markets and further segmenting markets where we have an existing presence. Kyle will lead our middle market efforts from the Atlanta office and help drive this very important business line across the Southeast."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Palmer served as Vice President and Regional Manager at Marcus & Millichap where he oversaw the operations of five offices spanning from Atlanta to Texas. Throughout his 13 years of corporate real estate experience, Kyle has overseen and completed transactions valued at more than $4 billion. He has supported a client base ranging from public institutions, major national and international corporations, government agencies, private family offices and local entrepreneurs.

Walker & Dunlop investment sales is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. In 2018, the team expanded its footprint to several new markets, including Boston, Dallas, and Southern California. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 106% year over year. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

