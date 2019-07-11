Walker & Dunlop Grows Property Sales Team in Central Florida

Executive Vice President Greg Engler stated, "We are excited to continue our recruiting momentum with the addition of Sean to our property sales team. The fundamentals supporting strong multifamily transaction activity in Central Florida combined with Sean's deep client relationships in that market make him an asset to our platform, and we look forward to expanding our presence in Florida with Sean on board."

Prior to Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Williams served as a Senior Vice President with CBRE's Tampa multi-housing group and previously as a Director of Real Estate Investments at Camden Property Trust. Mr. Williams holds an MBA and an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.

Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. In 2018, the team expanded its footprint to several new markets, including Boston, Dallas, and Southern California. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 106% year over year. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

