Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Bill Wein, Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets chief production officer, commented, "We are excited to welcome Justin to Walker & Dunlop and to continue strengthening our presence in the active South Florida market with his expertise and diverse client relationships. Throughout his career, Justin has developed a track record of arranging innovative debt and equity financing solutions for his clients, and he will be a valuable asset to our team."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Neelis served as director of capital markets and investor relations for a South Florida real estate investment and development firm that specializes in acquiring and repositioning multifamily, hospitality, and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Mr. Neelis was previously the co-founder and managing partner at Venetian Capital Partners where he raised equity capital for limited partnership syndications from global investors.

In 2017, Walker & Dunlop originated $7.3 billion of brokered loan volume, a 75 percent increase over 2016. This dramatic growth has largely been due to the Company's successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. In aggregate, Walker & Dunlop's Miami-based team has closed $16 billion of transaction volume. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 600 professionals in 28 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

