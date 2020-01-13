Walker & Dunlop Hires Multifamily Property Sales Team in Austin

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired a property sales team in Austin, Texas, adding a new market to its national property sales platform. Managing Directors Matt Pohl and Forrest Bass and Vice President Spencer Roy will lead the team in the origination and execution of multifamily property sales, with a focus in Texas and the southern United States. This addition represents the company's first office in Austin, Texas.

Executive Vice President Greg Engler commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Forrest, and Spencer to Walker & Dunlop. The addition of this team to our property sales platform deepens our capabilities in the South with a strategic presence in Central Texas, one of the most active commercial real estate markets in the country. We are very pleased with our hiring momentum as we continue to attract top property sales talent to partner with our best-in-class debt financing capabilities across the country."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Bass, Pohl, and Roy were part of the Capital Markets group at HFF preceding the JLL acquisition, where they were responsible for multifamily property marketing and sales throughout the Texas region. Together, the team has closed over $4 billion of property sales transactions during their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. During 2019, the company added 20 brokers to the team, and in the first nine months of 2019, the company doubled its property sales volume year over year. The company is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to increase its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

