Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Adds Director to Capital Formation Team

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. (WDIP), the company's wholly-owned alternative investment manager focused on middle-market commercial real estate investments, has hired Salika Khizer as Director on WDIP's Capital Formation team.

Based in San Francisco, California, Khizer will be responsible for marketing and fundraising efforts as WDIP continues to build out a diversified suite of private equity and debt strategies.

"Salika is a seasoned professional with over eight years of client-facing financial services and fundraising experience," said Sam Isaacson, President of WDIP. "We are very pleased to have Salika join WDIP as we continue our mission of matching the diverse investment needs of our investors with the capital needs of commercial real estate owners."

"I am thrilled to join WDIP," Khizer said. "What drew me to the firm was WDIP's unique investment approach and its position as a proven leader in the middle-market real estate finance space. While the firm has certainly established itself in its space, there is also tremendous opportunity to grow and I'm excited to help drive that."

Prior to joining WDIP, Khizer served as vice president at CIM Group, where she focused on institutional and private wealth fundraising, specializing in private equity real estate, debt, infrastructure, corporate credit, and qualified opportunity zones. She was previously a managing director at Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI), where she focused on business development with pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, consultants, and Taft-Hartley investors. While at IREI, Khizer founded IREI Springboard, a leadership program for the next generation of young institutional investors, consultants and managers in real estate and infrastructure.

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP," f.k.a. JCR Capital Investment Corporation) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

