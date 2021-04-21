Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Adds Managing Director to Investments Team

"Marcus' past investment experience and transaction execution expertise will play a major role as we continue to build WDIP's portfolio, and work to meet the individual needs of our investors," WDIP President Sam Isaacson said. "We're thrilled to welcome Marcus to the WDIP Investments team and are confident he is going to be an incredible asset to our firm."

"Given the breadth and versatility of WDIP's investment platform, I'm particularly excited about this position as it offers many opportunities for me to contribute to the continued growth and success of the firm," Mr. Duley said. "I'm thrilled to join WDIP, a recognized leader in middle-market real estate investing, and its great team of investment professionals."

Mr. Duley brings over 20 years of experience to WDIP, previously serving as Managing Director at LEM Capital ("LEM") an institutional real estate private equity fund manager focused on value-add multifamily equity investments. During his time at LEM, Mr. Duley led the company's portfolio management and investment transaction execution functions. He was directly responsible for coordinating, negotiating and providing oversight for all investment-related transactions including acquisitions, financings and dispositions for over $3 billion of real estate. Mr. Duley also was a member of LEM's Investment Committee and Valuation Committee.

Prior to LEM Capital, Mr. Duley was a Vice President at LEM Mezzanine, the predecessor firm to LEM, which originated and invested in structured commercial real estate debt. In this position, he managed the underwriting, due diligence, loan documentation, intercreditor/co-lender agreement documentation and closings of $360 million of primarily subordinated debt investments in $2.6 billion of real estate. Additionally, he was responsible for loan workouts and restructuring for special assets.

Before joining LEM Capital and its predecessor, Marcus was a Commercial Real Estate Credit Manager at Wachovia Bank.

Mr. Duley received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland and a Masters of Business Administration from Temple University.

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP," f.k.a. JCR Capital Investment Corporation) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

