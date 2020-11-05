Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Expands Capital Formation Team with New Director

"Mike's skills, established relationships, and experience working with institutional investors – including pensions, endowments, foundations, consultants, fund of funds, and family offices – will be an invaluable addition to the team," said Sam Isaacson , President of WDIP. "We are pleased to have him on board as we continue to pursue our mission of matching the diverse investment needs of our investors with the capital needs of commercial real estate owners."

Prior to joining WDIP, Mr. Link served as assistant vice president of investor relations at Massachusetts-based Brookwood Financial Partners, a private equity firm that invests in value-add commercial real estate properties and growth equity in convenience store operating companies. At Brookwood, Mr. Link completed a $300 million private equity capital raise in 2018, and in 2019, he completed a $700 million real estate recapitalization and a $830 million private equity capital. His experience also includes stints at Ned Davis Research Group in Boston and at a series of technology startups such as Virtual Computer, RouteMatch Software, and Preparis.

"I was drawn to WDIP's investment approach, recent growth, and reputation as a widely recognized leader in the middle-market real estate finance arena," Mr. Link said. "The firm's access to proprietary resources and market intelligence help to provide real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. As WDIP has grown its presence in the space, it is increasingly seeing attractive investment opportunities and driving value for its clients."

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP," f.k.a. JCR Capital Investment Corporation) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

