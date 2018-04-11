Walker & Dunlop Provides $10 Million Construction Loan for Senior Living Facility in Sonoma County

Walker & Dunlop's team, led by Kevin Giusti, closed the loan through HUD's Section 232 loan program, which provides financing for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, memory care, independent living, and board and care facilities. The program provides the borrower with a non-recourse, fixed interest rate mortgage throughout the construction period and 40-year permanent term of the mortgage.

Mr. Giusti commented, "This is an excellent opportunity to provide senior living in an area of increasing demand and limited supply." He continued, "Vine Ridge will be the newest senior living facility delivered to the area in a decade, and projections indicate an influx of senior residents will continue throughout the next few years."

Situated along the Russian River and nestled in Sonoma County's rolling hills, the city of Cloverdale offers galleries, restaurants, tasting rooms, and seasonal street fairs in addition to outdoor activities such as canoeing, kayaking, hiking trails, bicycle tours, and wine tours. The community will consist of a 42,000-square-foot, two-story building on a 2.5-acre site. Common amenities will include a reception lobby, great hall, activity room with organized activities, lounge areas, a spa, and a laundry room. The community will also feature a large dining room, private dining room, espresso and beverage bar.

In 2017, Walker & Dunlop closed over $1.4 billion in HUD origination volume, a 54 percent increase over 2016, and ranked as the 4th largest HUD lender1 and the largest HUD servicer in the country2. Learn more about Walker & Dunlop's ability to lend on senior living properties:

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 600 professionals in 28 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

1HUD.gov Multifamily Lending – FY 2017, Initial Endorsement

2MBA 2017 Year-End Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Servicer Rankings

