Walker & Dunlop Provides $14 Million in Acquisition Financing for Hotel Property Adjacent to Major Airport in Newark, New Jersey

Led by Vice President Jeff Baik , the Walker & Dunlop team secured a non-recourse, fixed-rate bridge loan at 77.5 percent loan to cost from a regional bridge lender on behalf of the client, who is an experienced hotel investor. The financing provided capital to acquire the asset and allocated additional funding to execute the borrower's business plan, which entails extensive renovations and a comprehensive repositioning of the property over the next few years.

"We were very pleased to win this financing assignment. This transaction presents an exceptional opportunity for our client to acquire a very desirable asset in one of the top-performing airport markets in the country and to enhance the value of the hotel with very attractive terms and leverage point. We continue to witness surges in demand in the U.S. hospitality market, which reflect the vibrant growth in both business and leisure travel," said Mr. Baik.

Positioned just five minutes from one of the busiest airports in the nation, the property will include a number of hotel amenities well-suited for travelers such as an on-site business center, a complimentary fitness center, on-site guest self-laundry, and a cocktail lounge.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. The rapid growth of the company's brokered originations contributes to this ranking; the company completed $8.6 billion in brokered loan originations with over 235 different capital providers in 2018. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse array of financing options, visit our website.

