Walker & Dunlop Reports Q1 2018 Net Income of $37 Million

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2018 net income of $36.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, representing the third most-profitable quarter in its history. Total revenues for the first quarter 2018 were $147.5 million, generating adjusted EBITDA of $52.1 million. The results from the first quarter 2018 reflect the strength of Walker & Dunlop's brand and the scale and diversity of its business.

"Walker & Dunlop's strong first quarter results reflect the scale and diversification we've achieved through strategic investments in the platform over the past several years," commented Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker. "We earned net income of $37 million or $1.16 per diluted share on $4.8 billion of total transaction volume, the second strongest first quarter transaction volume in our history. Adjusted EBITDA increased year over year to $52 million, demonstrating the value of the long-term, prepayment-protected revenue streams generated by our $76 billion servicing portfolio."

Mr. Walker continued, "In the first few months of the year, we executed on several strategic initiatives that take us closer to achieving our goal of generating $1 billion in annual revenues by the end of 2020. In April, we completed the acquisition of JCR Capital, an alternative asset manager with a strong track record of raising capital to invest in debt, preferred equity, mezzanine equity and JV equity in the middle-market commercial real estate space. The acquisition of JCR is the first step towards achieving our goal of building an $8 to $10 billion asset management business. We also have continued to add bankers and brokers to W&D this year, including a capital markets team in Philadelphia and an investment sales team in Boston, both of which fill gaps in our platform in the Northeast, where we see a significant growth opportunity. We expect to continue to recruit and acquire additional broker and banker talent onto our platform as we seek to grow market share and achieve our long-term strategic goals."

FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS























TRANSACTION VOLUMES (dollars in thousands)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance Fannie Mae $ 1,240,502

$ 1,888,936

$ (648,434)

(34) % Freddie Mac

1,319,977



1,162,950



157,027

14

Ginnie Mae - HUD

352,416



207,032



145,384

70

Brokered

1,573,909



1,330,298



243,611

18

Interim Loans

24,713



136,550



(111,837)

(82)

Loan origination volume $ 4,511,517

$ 4,725,766

$ (214,249)

(5) % Investment sales volume

337,745



286,730



51,015

18

Total transaction volume $ 4,849,262

$ 5,012,496

$ (163,234)

(3) %

Discussion of Results:

The 34% decrease in Fannie Mae loan origination volume year over year was due principally to a 35% decrease in Fannie Mae's overall loan originations during the first quarter 2018 compared to the first quarter 2017. In addition, we originated two large portfolios with Fannie Mae in the first quarter 2017 totaling $793.3 million while no similarly large portfolios were originated during the same period in 2018.

while no similarly large portfolios were originated during the same period in 2018. We continue to see strong demand for debt financing due to the strength of the commercial real estate and multifamily markets, positive macroeconomic fundamentals, a relatively low interest rate environment, and robust demand for rental properties. Even during this period of strong demand, we do experience quarterly variation in loan origination volumes.

Continued strong demand for floating-rate debt financing, a loan product Freddie Mac excels in, led to a slight increase in Freddie Mac's overall loan originations year over year. Additionally, we originated a $287.2 million portfolio of Freddie Mac loans during the first quarter 2018 compared to no large portfolios in the prior year quarter.

portfolio of Freddie Mac loans during the first quarter 2018 compared to no large portfolios in the prior year quarter. A $60.7 million period-over-period increase in construction lending was a significant contributor to the large percentage increase in HUD lending.

period-over-period increase in construction lending was a significant contributor to the large percentage increase in HUD lending. A substantial increase in the average number of mortgage bankers with a primary expertise in brokered loan originations was the largest driver of the increase in brokered loan origination volume.

























SERVICING PORTFOLIO (dollars in thousands)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance Fannie Mae $ 32,566,330

$ 28,741,065

$ 3,825,265

13 % Freddie Mac

27,709,640



21,426,315



6,283,325

29

Ginnie Mae - HUD

9,634,192



9,073,355



560,837

6

Brokered

5,865,961



4,829,934



1,036,027

21

Interim Loans

215,481



313,355



(97,874)

(31)

Total servicing portfolio $ 75,991,604

$ 64,384,024

$ 11,607,580

18 % Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)

25.6



26.5











Weighted-average remaining term (years)

9.8



10.2













Discussion of Results:

During the first quarter 2018, we added $1.5 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, nearly all of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.

of net loans to our servicing portfolio, nearly all of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans. Our servicing portfolio has experienced significant growth over the past year due to our record loan origination volumes and relatively few payoffs. During the past 12 months, we have originated $24.7 billion of loans, $16.9 billion of which were Agency loans.

of loans, of which were Agency loans. The decrease in the weighted-average servicing fee is the result of the net addition of $7.9 billion of Freddie Mac, HUD, and brokered loans serviced compared to an increase of only $3.8 billion of Fannie Mae loans serviced during the past 12 months. Fannie Mae loans have the highest servicing fees of all the loan types we service.

of Freddie Mac, HUD, and brokered loans serviced compared to an increase of only of Fannie Mae loans serviced during the past 12 months. Fannie Mae loans have the highest servicing fees of all the loan types we service. The decrease in the weighted-average remaining term is the result of the $11.1 billion increase in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and brokered loans serviced compared to an increase of $0.6 billion in HUD loans serviced during the past 12 months. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and brokered loans typically have terms of 10 years or fewer, while HUD loans typically have terms of 30 years or more.

increase in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and brokered loans serviced compared to an increase of in HUD loans serviced during the past 12 months. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and brokered loans typically have terms of 10 years or fewer, while HUD loans typically have terms of 30 years or more. Fewer than $5.0 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years.

of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. Net mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") from loan originations during the quarter decreased $3.7 million . The decrease was principally due to the relatively low volume of Fannie Mae loan originations, which produce the largest MSRs of all the loan products we originate. Over the past 12 months, net MSR additions were $68.5 million .

. The decrease was principally due to the relatively low volume of Fannie Mae loan originations, which produce the largest MSRs of all the loan products we originate. Over the past 12 months, net MSR additions were . The MSRs associated with the servicing portfolio had a fair value of $841.4 million as of March 31, 2018 .

























REVENUES (dollars in thousands)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance Loan origination fees $ 48,816

$ 50,897

$ (2,081)

(4) % Gains attributable to MSRs

32,693



45,535



(12,842)

(28)

Gains from mortgage banking activities

81,509



96,432



(14,923)

(15)

Servicing fees

48,040



41,525



6,515

16

Net warehouse interest income, LHFS

1,108



3,675



(2,567)

(70)

Net warehouse interest income, LHFI

749



2,945



(2,196)

(75)

Escrow earnings and other interest income

7,348



3,292



4,056

123

Other revenues

8,698



10,643



(1,945)

(18)

Total revenues $ 147,452

$ 158,512

$ (11,060)

(7) % Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of loan origination volume):





















Origination related fees

1.08 %

1.08 %









Gains attributable to MSRs

0.72



0.96











Gains attributable to MSRs - Agency loans 2

1.12



1.40













Discussion of Results:

The decrease in loan origination fees was driven by the decrease in loan origination activity in the first quarter 2018 compared to the prior-year first quarter.

The decreases in gains attributable to MSRs and the MSR gains metrics were primarily the result of the aforementioned decrease in Fannie Mae loan origination volume year over year.

The $11.6 billion increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the substantial growth in servicing fees year over year.

increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the substantial growth in servicing fees year over year. The decrease in net warehouse interest income from loans held for sale was due to a lower average balance of loans outstanding during the first quarter 2018 compared to the first quarter 2017 and a significantly lower net interest margin year over year. The decrease in the net interest margin is related to a substantial increase in the short-term rates at which we borrow with a much smaller increase in the long-term interest rates on the loans we fund through those borrowings, resulting from a flattening of the yield curve year over year.

The decrease in net warehouse interest income from loans held for investment was due to a lower average balance of loans outstanding resulting from the creation of our interim loan joint venture in the second quarter 2017. We transferred a significant portion of our loans held for investment to the joint venture upon its formation. Additionally, substantially all of the interim loan originations subsequent to the creation of the joint venture have been held by the joint venture. We own a 15% interest in the joint venture.

Escrow earnings benefitted from an increase in the average balance of escrow accounts outstanding from the first quarter 2017 to the first quarter 2018. Additionally, the average placement fees on our escrow accounts has increased significantly over the past year as short-term interest rates have increased.

The decrease in other revenues was principally due to decreases in prepayment and assumption fees.

























EXPENSES (dollars in thousands)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance Personnel $ 55,273

$ 56,172

$ (899)

(2) % Amortization and depreciation

33,635



32,338



1,297

4

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(477)



(132)



(345)

261

Interest expense on corporate debt

2,179



2,403



(224)

(9)

Other operating expenses

12,951



11,608



1,343

12

Total expenses $ 103,561

$ 102,389

$ 1,172

1 % Key expense metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):





















Personnel expenses

37 %

35 %









Other operating expenses

9



7













Discussion of Results:

Fixed compensation costs increased due to acquisitions and hiring to support our growth, resulting in a 9% increase in the average headcount from 573 in the first quarter 2017 to 625 in the same period in 2018.

Variable compensation costs decreased as a result of a decrease in commissions expense resulting from the decreases in total transaction volume and origination fees and a decrease in the accrual for subjective bonuses.

The increase in the personnel expenses metric was due to lower total revenues and the increase in fixed compensation costs year over year.

Amortization and depreciation costs increased due to the growth of the average balance of MSRs outstanding year over year. Over the past 12 months, we have added $68.5 million of MSRs, net of amortization and write offs due to prepayment.

of MSRs, net of amortization and write offs due to prepayment. The increase in other operating expenses stems from increased office and travel costs due to the increase in average headcount year over year and increased legal expenses in connection with our acquisition of JCR Capital Investment Corporation and subsidiaries in the second quarter 2018.

























KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance Walker & Dunlop net income $ 36,861

$ 43,221

$ (6,360)

(15) % Adjusted EBITDA

52,149



50,305



1,844

4

Diluted EPS $ 1.16

$ 1.35

$ (0.19)

(14) % Operating margin

30 %

35 %









Return on equity

18



28













Discussion of Results:

The average quarterly net income growth over the past 12 quarters is 53%, and the average quarterly diluted EPS growth is 52% during the three-year period.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net income is largely attributable to the aforementioned decrease in total revenues on decreased total transaction volume, partially offset by a 45% decrease in income tax expense. Income tax expense was $7.2 million for the first quarter 2018 compared to $13.1 million during the same quarter last year. The decrease was largely related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("tax reform") in December 2017 . Tax reform significantly reduced the statutory Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%. The reduction in the statutory tax rate led to a decrease in our estimated annual effective tax rate from 38.6% for the first quarter of 2017 to 25.7% for the first quarter 2018. Partially offsetting the decrease in the estimated annual effective tax rate was a decrease in excess tax benefits from $8.7 million in the prior-year first quarter to $4.1 million for the current-year first quarter. The decrease in the excess tax benefits was driven primarily by a reduction in the number of shares that vested and the decrease in the Federal statutory tax rate. After applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income from operations and then reducing income tax expense by excess tax benefits, the resulting effective tax rate for the first quarter 2018 was 16.4% compared to 23.3% for the first quarter 2017.

for the first quarter 2018 compared to during the same quarter last year. The decrease was largely related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("tax reform") in . Tax reform significantly reduced the statutory Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%. The reduction in the statutory tax rate led to a decrease in our estimated annual effective tax rate from 38.6% for the first quarter of 2017 to 25.7% for the first quarter 2018. Partially offsetting the decrease in the estimated annual effective tax rate was a decrease in excess tax benefits from in the prior-year first quarter to for the current-year first quarter. The decrease in the excess tax benefits was driven primarily by a reduction in the number of shares that vested and the decrease in the Federal statutory tax rate. After applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income from operations and then reducing income tax expense by excess tax benefits, the resulting effective tax rate for the first quarter 2018 was 16.4% compared to 23.3% for the first quarter 2017. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by increases in servicing fees and escrow earnings and other interest income and a decrease in personnel costs, partially offset by the decreases in origination fees, net warehouse interest income, and other revenues and the increase in other operating expenses.

The decrease in operating margin was driven by the aforementioned decline in gains attributable to MSRs.

The decrease in return on equity is largely related to the decrease in net income and a $183.4 million increase in stockholders' equity over the past 12 months due primarily to $204.8 million of net income recorded over the past year, partially offset by share repurchases and dividend payments.

























KEY CREDIT METRICS (dollars in thousands)

Q1 2018



Q1 2017

$ Variance

% Variance At risk servicing portfolio 3 $ 28,883,122

$ 25,187,219

$ 3,695,903

15 % Maximum exposure to at risk portfolio 4

5,912,327



5,183,874



728,453

14

60+ day delinquencies within at risk portfolio $ 5,962

$ —

$ 5,962

N/A % Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at risk portfolio):





















60+ day delinquencies

0.02 %

0.00 %









Allowance for risk-sharing

0.01



0.01











Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):





















Allowance for risk-sharing

0.05 %

0.07 %









Allowance for risk-sharing and guaranty obligation

0.75



0.75













Discussion of Results:

Our at risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased due to the significant level of Fannie Mae loan origination volume during the past 12 months. There was one loan 60+ days delinquent in our at risk servicing portfolio at March 31, 2018 .

. The on-balance sheet interim-loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which the Company has full risk of loss, was $60.2 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $313.4 million at March 31, 2017 . All of the Company's interim loans are current and performing at March 31, 2018 . We expect to see a continued decline in this portfolio as most of our future loan originations are expected to be executed through our interim loan joint venture instead of originated using our balance sheet. The interim loan joint venture holds $155.3 million of loans as of March 31, 2018 .

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

On May 1, 2018, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the second quarter 2018. The dividend will be paid June 5, 2018 to all holders of record of our restricted and unrestricted common stock and restricted stock units as of May 18, 2018.

During the first quarter 2018, we repurchased 244 thousand shares of our common stock at a weighted-average price of $46.77 per share.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP." 2 The fair value of the expected net cash flows associated with the servicing of the loan, net of any guaranty obligations retained, as a percentage of Agency volume. 3 At risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at risk portfolio.

For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. 4 Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets































March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 (in thousands) (unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,695

$ 191,218

$ 85,363

$ 53,338

$ 50,745 Restricted cash

16,991



6,677



17,179



15,768



9,313 Pledged securities, at fair value

102,059



97,859



95,102



92,401



86,900 Loans held for sale, at fair value

787,552



951,829



3,275,761



1,608,025



1,230,311 Loans held for investment, net

59,886



66,510



152,050



167,540



311,242 Servicing fees and other receivables, net

30,829



41,693



34,476



34,794



35,882 Derivative assets

20,417



10,357



43,853



24,991



15,446 Mortgage servicing rights

631,031



634,756



587,909



573,159



562,530 Goodwill and other intangible assets

124,526



124,543



124,571



124,621



124,670 Other assets

84,291



82,985



84,196



71,398



54,499 Total assets $ 2,051,277

$ 2,208,427

$ 4,500,460

$ 2,766,035

$ 2,481,538





























Liabilities



























Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 184,079

$ 238,538

$ 255,785

$ 229,471

$ 205,100 Performance deposits from borrowers

16,717



6,461



16,575



14,894



9,424 Derivative liabilities

7,455



1,850



175



500



9,449 Guaranty obligation, net

41,424



41,187



38,300



36,492



35,311 Allowance for risk-sharing obligations

3,058



3,783



3,769



3,648



3,546 Warehouse notes payable

802,496



937,769



3,305,589



1,630,268



1,406,462 Note payable

163,781



163,858



163,935



164,011



164,088 Total liabilities $ 1,219,010

$ 1,393,446

$ 3,784,128

$ 2,079,284

$ 1,833,380





























Equity



























Preferred shares $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Common stock

301



300



299



301



301 Additional paid-in capital

226,332



229,080



225,985



222,874



218,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(34)



93



113



115



107 Retained earnings

600,257



579,943



484,963



458,819



424,252 Total stockholders' equity $ 826,856

$ 809,416

$ 711,360

$ 682,109

$ 643,461 Noncontrolling interests

5,411



5,565



4,972



4,642



4,697 Total equity $ 832,267

$ 814,981

$ 716,332

$ 686,751

$ 648,158 Commitments and contingencies

—



—



—



—



— Total liabilities and equity $ 2,051,277

$ 2,208,427

$ 4,500,460

$ 2,766,035

$ 2,481,538



































Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

































Quarterly Trends

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Revenues





























Gains from mortgage banking activities $ 81,509

$ 129,458

$ 111,304

$ 102,176

$ 96,432

Servicing fees

48,040



46,713



44,900



43,214



41,525

Net warehouse interest income

1,857



6,689



5,358



5,800



6,620

Escrow earnings and other interest income

7,348



6,786



5,804



4,514



3,292

Other

8,698



17,556



12,370



10,703



10,643

Total revenues $ 147,452

$ 207,202

$ 179,736

$ 166,407

$ 158,512

































Expenses





























Personnel $ 55,273

$ 91,120

$ 78,469

$ 63,516

$ 56,172

Amortization and depreciation

33,635



33,705



32,343



32,860



32,338

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(477)



(27)



9



(93)



(132)

Interest expense on corporate debt

2,179



2,344



2,555



2,443



2,403

Other operating expenses

12,951



13,300



11,664



11,599



11,608

Total expenses $ 103,561

$ 140,442

$ 125,040

$ 110,325

$ 102,389

Income from operations $ 43,891

$ 66,760

$ 54,696

$ 56,082

$ 56,123

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,184



(32,794)



19,988



21,570



13,063

Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 36,707

$ 99,554

$ 34,708

$ 34,512

$ 43,060

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

(154)



593



330



(55)



(161)

Walker & Dunlop net income $ 36,861

$ 98,961

$ 34,378

$ 34,567

$ 43,221

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





























Net change in unrealized gains and losses on pledged available-for-sale securities

(127)



(20)



(2)



8



—

Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income $ 36,734

$ 98,941

$ 34,376

$ 34,575

$ 43,221

































Basic earnings per share $ 1.23

$ 3.30

$ 1.14

$ 1.15

$ 1.45

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16

$ 3.06

$ 1.06

$ 1.08

$ 1.35

Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

































Basic weighted average shares outstanding

29,982



30,027



30,085



30,131



29,809

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

31,865



32,293



32,312



32,097



32,006







SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA

Unaudited

































Quarterly Trends

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Transaction Volume:





























Loan Origination Volume by Product Type





























Fannie Mae $ 1,240,502

$ 2,426,878

$ 1,389,451

$ 2,188,841

$ 1,888,936

Freddie Mac

1,319,977



1,665,787



4,040,985



1,111,434



1,162,950

Ginnie Mae - HUD

352,416



483,494



263,714



403,981



207,032

Brokered (1)

1,573,909



2,154,644



1,893,047



1,948,918



1,330,298

Interim Loans

24,713



124,810



26,375



26,637



136,550

Total Loan Origination Volume $ 4,511,517

$ 6,855,613

$ 7,613,572

$ 5,679,811

$ 4,725,766

Investment Sales Volume

337,745



1,456,554



935,960



351,825



286,730

Total Transaction Volume $ 4,849,262

$ 8,312,167

$ 8,549,532

$ 6,031,636

$ 5,012,496

































Key Performance Metrics:





























Operating margin

30 %

32 %

30 %

34 %

35 % Return on equity

18



55



20



21



28

Walker & Dunlop net income $ 36,861

$ 98,961

$ 34,378

$ 34,567

$ 43,221

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

52,149



54,657



45,000



50,988



50,305

Diluted EPS

1.16



3.06



1.06



1.08



1.35































Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):

























Personnel expenses

37 %

44 %

44 %

38 %

35 % Other operating expenses

9



6



6



7



7

Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of loan origination volume):

























Origination related fees

1.08 %

1.12 %

0.79 %

1.01 %

1.08 % Gains attributable to MSRs

0.72



0.77



0.67



0.79



0.96

Gains attributable to MSRs--Agency (3)

1.12



1.16



0.89



1.21



1.40

































Other Data:





























Market capitalization at period end $ 1,841,829

$ 1,469,958

$ 1,625,634

$ 1,526,336

$ 1,302,748

Closing share price at period end $ 59.42

$ 47.50

$ 52.33

$ 48.83

$ 41.69

Average headcount

625



622



609



594



573

































Servicing Portfolio by Product:





























Fannie Mae $ 32,566,330

$ 32,075,617

$ 30,005,596

$ 29,573,946

$ 28,741,065

Freddie Mac

27,709,640



26,782,581



25,930,819



22,380,103



21,426,315

Ginnie Mae - HUD

9,634,192



9,640,312



8,878,899



8,919,840



9,073,355

Brokered (1)

5,865,961



5,744,518



5,170,479



5,128,453



4,829,934

Interim Loans

215,481



249,138



298,889



288,412



313,355

Total Servicing Portfolio $ 75,991,604

$ 74,492,166

$ 70,284,682

$ 66,290,754

$ 64,384,024

































Key Servicing Metrics (end of period):





























Weighted-average servicing fee rate (bps)

25.6



25.7



25.7



26.5



26.5

Weighted-average remaining term (years)

9.8



10.0



9.9



10.1



10.2









































(1) Brokered transactions for commercial mortgage backed securities, life insurance companies, and commercial banks. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (3) The fair value of the expected net cash flows associated with the servicing of the loan, net of any guaranty obligations retained, as a percentage of Agency volume.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

Unaudited

































March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:





























Fannie Mae Full Risk $ 25,049,050

$ 24,173,829

$ 22,966,583

$ 22,491,811

$ 21,465,009

Fannie Mae Modified Risk

7,389,463



7,491,822



6,858,310



6,878,981



7,035,879

Freddie Mac Modified Risk

53,092



53,207



53,217



53,225



53,359

Interim Program JV Modified Risk (1)

155,324



182,175



146,125



—



—

Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 32,646,929

$ 31,901,033

$ 30,024,235

$ 29,424,017

$ 28,554,247

































Non risk-sharing servicing portfolio:





























Fannie Mae No Risk $ 127,817

$ 409,966

$ 180,703

$ 203,154

$ 240,177

Freddie Mac No Risk

27,656,548



26,729,374



25,877,602



22,326,878



21,372,956

GNMA - HUD No Risk

9,634,192



9,640,312



8,878,899



8,919,840



9,073,355

Brokered

5,865,961



5,744,518



5,170,479



5,128,453



4,829,934

Total non risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 43,284,518

$ 42,524,170

$ 40,107,683

$ 36,578,325

$ 35,516,422

Total loans serviced for others $ 75,931,447

$ 74,425,203

$ 70,131,918

$ 66,002,342

$ 64,070,669

Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio

60,157



66,963



152,764



288,412



313,355

Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance $ 75,991,604

$ 74,492,166

$ 70,284,682

$ 66,290,754

$ 64,384,024

































At risk servicing portfolio (2) $ 28,883,122

$ 28,058,967

$ 26,556,339

$ 26,095,958

$ 25,187,219

Maximum exposure to at risk portfolio (3)

5,912,327



5,680,798



5,420,386



5,282,883



5,183,874

60+ day delinquencies, within at risk portfolio (4)

5,962



5,962



5,962



—



—

At risk loan balances associated with allowance for risk-sharing obligations

5,962



5,962



5,962



—



—

































60+ day delinquencies as a percentage of the at risk portfolio

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at risk portfolio

0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01

Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the specifically identified at risk balances

51.29



63.45



63.22



N/A



N/A

Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure

0.05



0.07



0.07



0.07



0.07

Allowance for risk-sharing and guaranty obligation as a percentage of maximum exposure

0.75



0.79



0.78



0.76



0.75



































(1) We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with these loans through our 15% equity ownership in our Interim Program joint venture.



(2) At risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as an immaterial balance of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at risk portfolio.





For example, a $15 million loan with 50% DUS risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk-sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% DUS risk-sharing was to default, the Company would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.



(3) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.



(4) September 30, 2017 includes loans that are not 60+ days delinquent but have defaulted.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL METRIC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Unaudited































(in thousands) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





























Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 36,861

$ 98,961

$ 34,378

$ 34,567

$ 43,221

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,184



(32,794)



19,988



21,570



13,063

Interest expense on corporate debt

2,179



2,344



2,555



2,443



2,403

Amortization and depreciation

33,635



33,705



32,343



32,860



32,338

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(477)



(27)



9



(93)



(132)

Net write-offs

—



—



—



—



—

Stock compensation expense

5,460



5,369



6,508



4,310



4,947

Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (1)

(32,693)



(52,901)



(50,781)



(44,669)



(45,535)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,149

$ 54,657

$ 45,000

$ 50,988

$ 50,305

































(1) Represents the fair value of the expected net cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net of the expected guaranty obligation.

