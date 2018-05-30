Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas

Led by Managing Director Alex Inman, Walker & Dunlop secured two bridge loans from a regional bank on behalf of the owner, Madera Residential. The financing will allow the owner to execute their business plan of repositioning both multifamily communities. Each three-year loan includes favorable terms, is partial interest-only, and is followed by a 30-year amortization.

"Having closed nearly 30 transactions with Walker & Dunlop already, it's no surprise they executed flawlessly on the transactions of both Landmark at Lake Village East & North." Commented Alton Smith at Madera Residential. "Alex and his team were able to present several different financing options from various lending sources, allowing us to choose the best fit for our business plan."

Said Mr. Inman, "Madera Residential is a highly skilled multifamily owner in the Dallas area and we are certain that their improvements will increase value for both the owner and residents." He added, "We are pleased to be part of an exciting project in a growing area of Texas."

Both properties were constructed in 1983 and are undergoing a comprehensive upgrade program to renovate unit interiors, make exterior improvements, and increase offerings to residents. As part of their business plan, Madera Residential's use of the loan proceeds improving curb appeal and interiors will add significant value to the overall portfolio.

Landmark at Lake Village North is an 848-unit, garden-style apartment community located near the intersection of Interstates 635 and 30 and close to the President George Bush Turnpike. Landmark at Lake Village East is a 321-unit, garden-style apartment community that sits on a peninsula of Lake Ray Hubbard. Amenities at the properties include features such as multiple swimming pools, several basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, dog parks, a playground, clubhouse with coffee lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and picnic and barbeque areas.

The properties enjoy quick access to both Downtown and Uptown Dallas, as well as the Firewheel, CityLine, and Rockwall neighborhoods. The properties are also well-positioned near future employment hubs within the submarket, such as the redevelopment of Big Town Mall into a new FedEx outpost.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily lending space, ranking as the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender in 2017 and within the top five largest multifamily lenders with Freddie Mac and HUD. Our brokered loan originations have also significantly increased, growing at a compound annual rate of 28 percent from 2014 to 2017. Learn more about our ability to execute on a variety of financing types:

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-secures-82-million-in-bridge-financing-for-lakeside-apartments-in-texas-300656571.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

