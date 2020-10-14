Walker & Dunlop Structures $25 Million in Financing for Class-A Apartment Community in Eastern Pennsylvania

This financing for Bethlehem Fields, which was originally organized as a bank execution prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, represented Boyd/Wilson's first Agency execution. Amid market uncertainty, the Philadelphia Capital Markets team, including Managing Directors, John Banas and Kris Wood , as well as Analysts John Wilson and Rhett Saltiel, quickly pivoted to secure the best financing solution for their client. Leveraging their strong relationship with Fannie Mae, the team structured the deal with three years of interest-only payments and an attractive fixed rate for the ten-year loan term.

Frank Barrett, President of Boyd/Wilson, commented, "John and his team provided a smooth refinance process with Fannie Mae. Their professionalism and insight were second to none. We were able to lock in an extremely competitive rate with incredible terms. With their guidance, we were able to easily navigate the complex GSE market."

Mr. Banas commented, "Boyd/Wilson is a long-standing, well-run family business that owns and operates best-in-class properties; it's always a pleasure to work with their team."

Bethlehem Fields is located minutes from Route 78 and the Delaware River and offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with a variety of floor plans. In addition to the 14 residential buildings on site, the property features a clubhouse, playground, fitness center, picnic areas, and garages. Boyd/Wilson plans to utilize the cash-out proceeds to perform capital improvements at the property.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily lending, ranking as the largest Fannie Mae DUS® multifamily lender and the 3rd largest Freddie Mac Optigo® lender by volume in 2019. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our new Driven by Insight information center.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

