Walker & Dunlop Structures $92 Million in Acquisition Financing for Two High-Rise Office Buildings

Walker & Dunlop's Adam Schwartz , Aaron Appel , Keith Kurland , and Jonathan Schwartz , as well as Michael Ianno, Sean Bastian, and Ian Hawk arranged the financing package for longtime client, Group RMC. The team leveraged their extensive network of capital providers, identifying Prime Finance as the ideal lender for Bank of America Tower, and Voya as the ideal lender for 65 East State street. The pair of three-year, interest-only bridge loans were arranged with attractive floating rates.

Both properties have undergone several millions of dollars in capital improvements, positioning them as the premier office towers in their respective markets. Walker & Dunlop's Adam Schwartz commented, "We witnessed an incredible amount of demand for this financing given the best-in-class sponsor and the attractive asset type, despite a challenging capital markets landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, the W&D team drove a competitive process among a number of qualified capital providers for these marquis office assets."

Bank of America Tower is the only LEED-certified office tower in Jacksonville and features unparalleled views of the St. Johns River. The 44-story, Class A high-rise building features over 662,241 rentable square feet, a 5-story annex with an additional 35,881 square feet, as well as 900 parking spaces. In addition to a new HVAC system, recent upgrades have been made to the property's amenities, lighting systems, security systems, elevator modernization, and refurbishment of all the common areas and lobby.

65 East State Street is a 26-story high rise office tower with approximately 494,487 rentable square feet. Located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio's Central Business District, the institutional quality asset is directly across the street from the Ohio State Capitol Building on Capitol Square, which is the city's political and business core. Recent capital improvements include an exterior façade renovation, a new conference center and fitness center, updated lobby and elevator cabs, renovated exterior patio, and new monument signage.

Walker & Dunlop has one of the strongest networks in the industry, having arranged financing with over 250 capital sources in 2020 alone. In that same period, the firm completed $11.0 billion of brokered loan originations. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our new Driven by Insight information center.

