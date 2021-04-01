Walker & Dunlop Vaults to Top of U.S. Multifamily Lending Market

BETHESDA, Md., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States based on the 2020 Mortgage Bankers Association loan origination rankings. Walker & Dunlop has grown its multifamily loan originations from $2.2 billion in 2010 to $31 billion in 2020, a 30% compound annual growth rate over the decade.

"Back in 2010, when we went public, the idea of becoming the largest capital provider to the multifamily industry was little more than a distant dream," stated Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. "And yet over the past decade, as we have attracted talented bankers and brokers to Walker & Dunlop, built our brand, and invested heavily in technology, we began moving up in the league tables. But to get to #1 and jump over megabanks like JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, and global real estate service providers like JLL and CBRE, is an incredible accomplishment for our company and team! Truly incredible!"

"What is most exciting is to think about all the room there is to continue to grow," continued Walker. "We have just scratched the surface with regard to Multifamily lending given half the market is small loans under $5 million, a market we have just recently entered, as well as the opportunity to continue growing in seniors housing, student housing, manufactured housing, and affordable housing. What is very clear is that our people, brand, and technology are beating the competition and generating exceptional growth."

Fundamental to Walker & Dunlop's #1 position in multifamily lending is the growth in its multifamily property sales business, which grew 14% over 2019 while the overall market declined 28%, and the Company's ability to deliver best in class products and services to its customers with the high touch and feel of a much smaller company.

Willy Walker concluded, "Walker & Dunlop is now the largest provider of capital to the largest asset class in the commercial real estate industry. This is a huge milestone and sets us up nicely to achieve our mission to become the premier commercial real estate finance company in the United States."

1 Real Capital Analytics 2020 U.S. Apartment Trends

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

