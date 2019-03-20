Walker & Dunlop Welcomes Experienced Leader to its Multifamily Small Loans Team

BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Christine Pratt as Vice President on the company's small loans team. Based out of Walker & Dunlop's Irvine, California office, Ms. Pratt will play a significant role in the company's new initiative to provide sustainable and affordable financing solutions for smaller apartment properties, and she will be responsible for the origination and review of small balance loans. She brings extensive experience to Walker & Dunlop, having previously served as a member of Freddie Mac's Small Balance Loan production team.

The multifamily small loans market is growing rapidly, with more than $9.5 billion in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac transaction volume completed in 2018. The small loan product serves as an excellent option for Walker & Dunlop's existing client base, as well as regional banks and mortgage brokers seeking Agency financing for their customers. The loans typically range from $1.5 to $6 million nationwide.

Walker & Dunlop Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer Mark Besharaty commented, "We are pleased to welcome Christine Pratt to our growing small loans team. Christine will be instrumental in streamlining the loan process, helping grow this area of our business, and allowing us to help meet the growing need for more affordable renter options."

Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Pratt worked as a production manager at PGIM Real Estate Finance where she was involved in the origination of $700 million of transactions in 2018 alone. Previously, she held a management position at Freddie Mac managing small balance loan production teams in their Los Angeles and Seattle offices. Prior to Freddie Mac, she held several positions at Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., which included managing the upfront review process of West Coast Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae small loans.

Walker & Dunlop, a leader in the multifamily lending space, ranked as one of the top five Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing® (DUS) Producers for Small Loans in 2018 and has processed over $1.5 billion in small multifamily loans since 2016. To learn more about our financing capabilities, visit our website.

